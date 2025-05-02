Video of Blake Lively saying Anna Kendrick is basically the female Ryan Reynolds resurfaces, amid cold war rumours

The fun banter and vibe Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick shared, or at least pretended to, through the press tour for 2018's A Simple Favor, really makes the somber cold-war like energy between them now, stick out like a sore thumb. So between press junkets where it looks like you could cut the tension in the air with a knife and to the cringe-inducing awkward red carpet attempts at looking like they can in fact, stand one another, this resurfaced clip of the duo from the A Simple Favor press tour really makes you wonder, what went wrong between the two? Blake Lively says Anna Kendrick is the female version of husband Ryan Reynolds

In the clip, Blake is being asked to explain why she feels Anna is a "hotter, female-er version" of her husband Ryan Reynolds, an observation she had previously made. "So what Ryan like quality does she possess?" asked the interviewer, and before Blake could respond, Anna chimed in chuckling, "I drink a lot". Now Blake followed that up with an even more out of the box answer: "Mostly in bed I find, can we say that?", she shrugged, to which Anna asked, multiple times, "who's bigger?".

The interviewer then moved onto asking Anna in particular, on how she contends with the fame. Anna, still unserious as ever, goes off on a hilarious tangent where she faux-admits to being obnoxious: "Just take advantage of people, yell things, assert yourself, I try to throw something in every room I enter". With everybody giggling, the question was passed on to Blake who had a more genuine response: "I don't really have things coming at me, it's pretty contained. We sit in a hotel, we wear really beautiful clothes, we get to talk about a movie we're really proud of and then we get to go home and sit on our couch...it's surreal", she said.

Now right as Blake said concluded Anna screamed, "It's hard!" with a pouty face which had the two cackling again.

Another Simple Favor is currently streaming on OTT.