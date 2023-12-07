Boman Irani on his directorial debut: I chose not to do any other project this year because I didn’t want distractions

Earlier, there were reports that Boman Irani is being considered for the biopic of Subrata Roy, an Indian businessman who passed away in November this year. However, Irani has denied hearing any such thing. “ No, I have not heard of it and I am not familiar with anything on these lines,” says the actor, who celebrated his 64th birthday on December 2.

Boman Irani is known for films such as Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In fact, he has kept himself away from everything owing to the commitment towards his directorial debut. “This year has been primarily focused on my directorial debut. I am producing, writing, acting and directing, which is a lot to do. That’s why I chose not to do any other film because I did not want any distractions from this project,” shares Irani, adding, “But I can’t speak more about it because it has not been officially announced yet.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In fact, the discussions around him these days are mostly about direction and filmmaking, as his sons Kayoze and Danesh Irani also also busy with their films. “Kayoze is working on his first film as a director, which also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Danesh is busy with other production jobs. So we engage in a lot of discussions about filmmaking. We take advices from each others and there are debates as well,” says the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like every year, Irani hosted a birthday party, where family and friends got together to sing and dance. “This year, however, the party was slightly bigger with 30-40 new people. And there is no reason behind. It’s may be because thankfully I have managed to make more friends this year.” he tells us.

The year is also special for him because his film Munna Bhai MBBS completes 20 years. The movie made him a household name and the actor can’t be grateful enough for the same. “I remember the first narration when I was told the story of Munna Bhai in a nutshell, and I didn’t really understand it. Then I met this gentle soul Raju Hirani. I went to his office and spoke to him. When he told me about this unusual story where a gunda wants to be a doctor, I was doubtful about how he is going to pull it off. But when I heard the whole narration and how the story was moving ahead with so much emotion, I was convinced. I remember each and every day of the shoot, every location and in fact every day after that. And when we finally put it out for the world to see, we haven’t stopped receiving love since then. There is not a day that goes by in my life, when someone does not tap me on my shoulder and talk about that film,” he ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON