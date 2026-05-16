Booked for the screen: Upcoming movies and web series adapted from bestsellers

Recently there was buzz about actor Ranveer Singh playing Lord Shiva in a trilogy based on The Immortals of Meluha. But author Amish Tripathi squashed the rumours when HT City approached him, clarifying that the rights are still with him. While this film might not see the light of day anytime soon, here are other upcoming projects adapted from books!

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

From Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace to The Revolutionaries

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Formerly titled Battle of Galwan, actor Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is set to arrive in theatres on August 14. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war film is loosely based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's non-fiction book India's Most Fearless (2022), and follows the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

Operation Sindoor

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is making a film on the 2025 book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan written by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon. As the title ‘Operation Sindoor’ was allocated to Bihar Film Company, Agnihotri’s film will release under a different title such as The Night of Operation Sindoor or Kashmir Files 2 The Revolutionaries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is making a film on the 2025 book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan written by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon. As the title ‘Operation Sindoor’ was allocated to Bihar Film Company, Agnihotri’s film will release under a different title such as The Night of Operation Sindoor or Kashmir Files 2 The Revolutionaries {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2023, author Sanjeev Sanyal released a book titled Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. The book was adapted into a period drama web series directed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, which is all set to take over the digital platform soon. Titled The Revolutionaries, the show starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada follows the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed armed revolution, and not just non-violent protests, was necessary to overthrow British rule

The Immortals of Meluha series

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Much before news of Ranveer Singh’s rumoured film on the Shiva Trilogy surfaced, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur announced a big budget web series based on Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals of Meluha in 2022. Director Suparn Verma was onboarded to helm the project as the showrunner

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON