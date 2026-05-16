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Breaking | Ajay Devgn pushes Dhamaal 4 ahead to give clean window to Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, here's why

In a show of friendship, actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have mutually discussed and decided that the former's Dhamaal 4 will be pushed ahead.

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:45 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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The film industry, apart from a lot of love, also receives flak every now and then for not spacing out releases properly. Clashes too, lead to business getting impacted unnecessarily. Which is why when they are avoided, it's a cause for celebration for all stakeholders. The latest example is Ajay Devgn's comedy caper Dhamaal 4 and Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

HT City has exclusively learnt, that in the true spirit of fraternity and Bollywood unity, Ajay spoke to Akshay. After mutually discussing, they have decided that Ajay’s film Dhamaal 4 would move its release date from July 4 to July 17, so as to give a clean window to Akshay’s Welcome to the Jungle that hits theatres on June 26. Both films are in the multi starrer family comedy genre.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Breaking | Ajay Devgn pushes Dhamaal 4 ahead to give clean window to Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, here's why
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Breaking | Ajay Devgn pushes Dhamaal 4 ahead to give clean window to Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, here's why
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