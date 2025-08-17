BTS’ Kim Namjoon opens up on how his dynamic with the members has shifted post military: ‘The older version of me..’

Harper’s BAZAAR Korea has given ARMY a wonderful gift! A cover story featuring BTS leader Kim Namjoon (RM) in collaboration with luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta, the September 2025 issue isn’t just about high fashion and glossy visuals — it’s also packed with revelations that give fans a rare peek into Namjoon’s evolving relationship with his members after 12 years in the spotlight. BTS

As always, Namjoon couldn’t resist poking fun at himself. When asked what ideal of himself is often misrepresented, he answered with peak Namjoon wit: “People say RM can’t do that? But what is he actually good at?” Cue the self-roast: “Now my image is an image of not being good at sports. I can’t even play foot volleyball, I can’t drive, I don’t have a license. I have this image at not being good at things that require coordination but surprisingly, I’m really good at skating…” He quickly laughed it off, adding, “Well, to that extent… Other than that, not much else. And dancing, it’s not that bad. That’s about it.”

And from there, it was quite natural to predict the answer to his next question. When asked what he hears most from the members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook — Namjoon shared the “don’t do anything,” “just stay still,” “don’t worry, we’ll do it.” Then he admitted, “it’s a bit sad”.

But what he says back to them has changed over the years. “The older version of me would tell the BTS members that I have ‘something to say, gather around.’ But after the military, I simply say—‘hey, aren’t you guys tired?’ and ‘aren’t you coming today?’” He also teased that he will “soon have a lot to talk about.”

The comments reveal a softer, more grounded Namjoon — one who has shifted from leaderly commands to quiet check-ins, showing just how much the group’s dynamic has matured. And while his playful banter hints at his closeness with all the members, it’s especially heartwarming for ARMY to see how he acknowledges the ever-evolving balance with the youngest, Jungkook, who himself has grown into a powerhouse artist.

As for what’s next? The wait is almost over. Namjoon and his bandmates — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — are in the middle of crafting their highly anticipated comeback album. The seven began producing new music in the US this July, and the record is set to drop in spring 2026. Twelve years later, it's nice to see how the core of RM hasn't changed: his dedication to his members, his music, and the ARMY that has walked with them every step of the way.