BTS' label BigHit unveils new boy group CORTIS, debuting August 18; here's a first look at the members

As BTS members reunite and spark comeback rumours with Jimin’s latest post showing the group together, their agency, BigHit Music, has pulled back the curtain on another major surprise: a brand-new boy group. Six years after TXT’s debut, BigHit is ready to launch its next-generation act — a five-member group named CORTIS, who will officially debut on August 18. CORTIS

Meet CORTIS: BigHit’s next big move

At midnight KST on August 7, BigHit Music revealed the name and lineup of the group through a minimalist teaser video featuring the name CORTIS glowing in pink on a laptop screen. The group features Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, and marks BigHit’s first new boy group since TXT took the stage in 2019.

Along with the teaser, the label also announced the premiere of a new video scheduled for August 10 at midnight KST, to be released on HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube channel. While the teaser remains cryptic, fans are already speculating whether the video will unveil the group’s debut track or simply give a glimpse into their sound and aesthetic.

CORTIS has also gone live on social media — their official X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok accounts are now up and running, giving fans a front-row seat to their pre-debut journey.

Who are the members of CORTIS?

CORTIS brings together five young talents, each with a creative background. As per a report by Koreaboo, the group’s leader is likely Martin, a 17-year-old Canadian-Korean artist who has already made waves behind the scenes. He’s credited on TXT’s Deja Vu, Miracle, Beautiful Strangers, as well as ENHYPEN’s Outside, LE SSERAFIM’s Pierrot, and ILLIT’s Magnetic.

Joining him is James, a 20-year-old of Thai-Chinese heritage who is the group’s eldest member and an experienced choreographer, having worked with TXT and ILLIT. The rest of the group comprises Juhoon (17), Seonghyeon (16), and Keonho (16) — all Korean — with Keonho being the maknae (youngest).

Not just idols — creators in the making

BigHit Music has positioned CORTIS as a “young creators' crew” — a group where every member will be actively involved in the production of their music, choreography, and videos. “They will express their creative talent based on their own stories. All members will take part in the creative process, regardless of their set positions,” the agency said in an earlier statement.

With BTS gearing up for a grand return and TXT continuing to soar, CORTIS enters the scene at a pivotal time — and they’re already bringing a fresh perspective to K-pop’s future.