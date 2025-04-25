BTS leader RM exposes the harsh side of K-Pop training: ‘My company doesn’t like it when I say this…’

Leave it to BTS leader RM to keep it real, even when his own company probably wishes he wouldn’t. Known for speaking his mind (and doing it with serious eloquence), RM recently gave some very honest answers about the K-pop industry, the military, and South Korea's intense cultural work ethic. And, surprise, surprise: he knows his label isn’t thrilled about it. As reported by Koreaboo, the rapper opened up during a recent interview that’s now making rounds on forums like TheQoo, with one of his answers racking up over 40,000 views and hundreds of fan reactions. BTS leader RM

The question was: “K-pop stars go through years of intense training under a highly competitive survival system, and even after debut, they continue to push themselves to the limit. What are your thoughts on this system?” And RM didn’t sugarcoat it. “My company doesn’t like it when I answer questions like this, because I do acknowledge parts of it. Some reporters are going to write headlines like, ‘RM calls it a horrible system that destroys young people!’ But I think that system has, in its own way, played a role in shaping this unique industry. A lot has improved over time, too, things like contract terms and training methods have changed significantly for the better,” he said.

Later in the interview, things took an even more thoughtful turn when the topic of Korea’s cultural obsession with perfection came up. RM was asked: “Is the youthfulness of K-Pop, the obsession with perfection, and the constant tension something unique to Korean culture?”

And this is where RM took a deep dive into Korea’s past, present, and the weight of its history in shaping today’s ultra-competitive mindset: “Westerners don’t understand. Korea is a country that was invaded, devastated, and then divided in two. Just 70 years ago, we had nothing. We were a country that needed help from the IMF and the UN. But now, we’re a nation the whole world is watching. How was that even possible? How did this happen? It’s because people worked like crazy to move forward. Then people from countries like France or the UK, nations that colonised others for centuries, come here and say things like, ‘Wow… you guys are way too hard on yourselves. Life in Korea is so stressful!’”

Fans have flooded comment sections praising RM for being thoughtful, unapologetically honest, and culturally grounded — qualities that have made him one of the most respected voices in K-pop, both inside and outside the industry. While his company may wince every time he drops one of these truth bombs, ARMY is loving every word!