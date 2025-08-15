BTS’ RM gets candid about flaws, fame and finding himself: ‘My image is an image of not being good…’

Kim Namjoon — or RM, as the world knows him — is back in front of the camera for the first time since starting his military service, and he’s serving more than just visuals. In his Harper’s Bazaar interview, the BTS leader peels back the layers between the grounded, introspective Kim Namjoon and the charismatic, stage-owning RM. Spoiler: both versions are equally delightful, especially when his hilariously deadpan humour takes centre stage. Kim Namjoon

When asked what ideal of himself is often misrepresented, Namjoon answered with peak Namjoon energy. “People say RM can’t do that? But what is he actually good at?” His self-roast was immediate: “Now my image is an image of not being good at sports. I can’t even play foot volleyball, I can’t drive, I don’t have a license. I have this image at not being good at things that require coordination but surprisingly, I’m really good at skating…” Of course, he quickly caught himself. “Well, to that extent… Other than that, not much else. And dancing, it’s not that bad. That’s about it.”

But that's not all we got from the brooding leader of one of the influential boy band in the world. When talking about his childhood dreams versus now, the 30-year-old didn’t shy away from calling it like it is: “I like to be in the spotlight. That's the same. I don't think being an attention seeker is a wrong thing. When I was a kid, my nickname was Talk Box. I used to gather interesting stories from the internet and share them with my friends. I also liked public speaking. I really enjoyed giving presentations. I liked making people laugh. I used to want to be a comedian. So, my desire for attention is quite similar.”

Namjoon also revealed the moments that make him feel most “alive.” As RM, it’s all about performing, releasing new music, and standing before fans “with confidence and pride.” But as Kim Namjoon, it’s about quiet, unfiltered joy: “Being with people I like, without hesitation, or when I’m doing what I want in a place where no one recognises me. Travelling seems to be the closest thing to that, but honestly, I can't stay that way for long and want to come home soon. And working on music again makes me feel alive again.”

Of course, ARMY won’t have to wait long to see that alive-and-thriving RM on stage again. Namjoon, along with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook, is gearing up for BTS’s first album in four years next spring. The septet allegedly began working on it in the US this past July, marking their first full-group release since Proof in 2022. Their last concert, Yet to Come in Busan, wrapped in October that year.