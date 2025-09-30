Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Calvin Harris to make his India debut this November in Mumbai, Bangalore: Details inside

    Come winter time, the Grammy-winning Scottish DJ, record producer, singer, and songwriter will be setting the stage on fire in India for the first time

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 5:35 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Calvin Harris is finally set to bring his heart thumping music to India. This November, the Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ and songwriter, also hailed as the King of Dance Music, will make his India debut with a two-city tour. Produced and promoted by Sunburn and BookMyShow Live, Calvin Harris’ India Tour will kick off in Mumbai on November 8th, 2025 and head to Bengaluru on November 9th, 2025.

    Calvin Harris is all set to make his India debut in November this year (Photo: X)
    Calvin Harris is all set to make his India debut in November this year (Photo: X)

    Calvin Harris has dominated modern dance music ever since it burst onto the global scene. With over 35 billion combined audio and video streams and known for era-defining hits like We Found Love, One Kiss and Summer he has shaped electronic music over the past decade. Iconic collaborations span equally iconic names like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding to name a few. From Las Vegas residencies and Coachella headlining slots to unforgettable nights in Ibiza, the EDM-maestro's magic is now set to come to India.

    Harris’s music has long influenced the EDM scene in India right from his early breakthrough hits to his latest chart-toppers, fans in attendance can expect a career-spanning setlist, which will easily enthrall his fans across generations.

    Ticket sales to go live on BookMyShow shortly.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Calvin Harris To Make His India Debut This November In Mumbai, Bangalore: Details Inside
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Calvin Harris To Make His India Debut This November In Mumbai, Bangalore: Details Inside
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes