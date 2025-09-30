Calvin Harris to make his India debut this November in Mumbai, Bangalore: Details inside

Calvin Harris is finally set to bring his heart thumping music to India. This November, the Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ and songwriter, also hailed as the King of Dance Music, will make his India debut with a two-city tour. Produced and promoted by Sunburn and BookMyShow Live, Calvin Harris’ India Tour will kick off in Mumbai on November 8th, 2025 and head to Bengaluru on November 9th, 2025.

Calvin Harris has dominated modern dance music ever since it burst onto the global scene. With over 35 billion combined audio and video streams and known for era-defining hits like We Found Love, One Kiss and Summer he has shaped electronic music over the past decade. Iconic collaborations span equally iconic names like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding to name a few. From Las Vegas residencies and Coachella headlining slots to unforgettable nights in Ibiza, the EDM-maestro's magic is now set to come to India.

Harris’s music has long influenced the EDM scene in India right from his early breakthrough hits to his latest chart-toppers, fans in attendance can expect a career-spanning setlist, which will easily enthrall his fans across generations.

Ticket sales to go live on BookMyShow shortly.