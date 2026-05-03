...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Cannes film festival 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez returns to Cannes

Cannes Film Festival will have Jacqueline in attendance.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 07:22 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
Advertisement

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been attending the annual Cannes Film Festival regularly since the past few years, will return this year. A source says, “The actor is currently in the process of finalising her various looks before heading to France.” The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place from 12 to 23 May 2026.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Last year, Jacqueline was honoured by the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema initiative. She was one of six global honourees celebrated for their contributions to cinema, highlighting her role in representing South Asian talent on a global stage. She previously attended the festival in 2024, representing India and attending the premiere of The Substance.

 
jacqueline fernandez cannes film festival
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Cannes film festival 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez returns to Cannes
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Cannes film festival 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez returns to Cannes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.