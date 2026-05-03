Cannes film festival 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez returns to Cannes

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been attending the annual Cannes Film Festival regularly since the past few years, will return this year. A source says, “The actor is currently in the process of finalising her various looks before heading to France.” The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place from 12 to 23 May 2026.

Jacqueline Fernandez

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Last year, Jacqueline was honoured by the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema initiative. She was one of six global honourees celebrated for their contributions to cinema, highlighting her role in representing South Asian talent on a global stage. She previously attended the festival in 2024, representing India and attending the premiere of The Substance.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, filmmaker Payal Kapadia will be president of the jury for the 65th edition of Critics’ Week, the independent sidebar of Cannes Film Festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, filmmaker Payal Kapadia will be president of the jury for the 65th edition of Critics’ Week, the independent sidebar of Cannes Film Festival. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kapadia will be joined on the jury by Ama Ampadu, senior production and development executive at the BFI Filmmaking Fund, Quebecois actor Theodore Pellerin, who recently starred in Lurker; French musician Okloua and Thai journalist Donsaron Kovitvanitcha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kapadia will be joined on the jury by Ama Ampadu, senior production and development executive at the BFI Filmmaking Fund, Quebecois actor Theodore Pellerin, who recently starred in Lurker; French musician Okloua and Thai journalist Donsaron Kovitvanitcha. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kapadia won the Cannes Competition Grand Prix with her film All We Imagine As Light. Critics Week 2026 will run from May 13-21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kapadia won the Cannes Competition Grand Prix with her film All We Imagine As Light. Critics Week 2026 will run from May 13-21. {{/usCountry}}

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