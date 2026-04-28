Jacqueline Fernandez says Akshay Kumar’s ‘ganda prank’ on Housefull set gave her trauma: ‘Police tumhare liye aayi hai’

Actor Akshay Kumar’s reality game show Wheel of Fortune concluded on April 27 with a grand finale graced by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar. During the episode, Jacqueline opened up about how a prank by Akshay left her traumatised. Jacqueline Fernandez joined Akshay Kumar on Wheel Of Fortune finale.

Jacqueline Fernandes reveals how Akshay Kumar's prank left her traumatised In a candid interaction, Akshay asked Jacqueline if he had ever done “gandi baat” with her. To his surprise, Jacqueline said he had done it many times. She then revisited an incident from the sets of Housefull, where she shot her first item song, Dhanno. She shared how Akshay pranked her during the making of the song, which genuinely scared her.

Jacqueline said, “Mera pehla item song Dhanno tha Housefull mein, aur uss waqt aapne (Akshay) ne mere saath bahut ganda prank kiya tha (My first item song was Dhanno in Housefull, and at that time, Akshay played a very dirty prank on me). It actually gave me trauma!”

She explained, “Set par kaafi security thi—bodyguards aur log khade the. Mujhe laga police hai, toh maine casually poochh liya ki itni security kyun hai. Thodi der baad Akshay mujhe bolte hain, ‘Jacqueline, tumne kuch galat kiya hai kya? Police tumhare liye aayi hai. Shoot ke baad tumhe station le jayenge (There was a lot of security on set, bodyguards and people standing around. I thought it was police, so I casually asked why there was so much security. A few minutes later, Akshay came to me and said, ‘Jacqueline, have you done something wrong? The police have come for you. After the shoot, they’ll take you to the station’).’”

Jacqueline added, “So for the whole song, I was rather scared.” Akshay then joked, “You were not scared of this, you were scared because at that time you didn't have your visa.” He later apologised to Jacqueline for the prank.

Bhumi also recalled how Akshay once pranked her during the shoot of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Despite her telling him that she was scared of bikes and speed, Akshay rode the bike very fast. When Akshay asked Farah if he had played a prank on her as well, she had a hilarious response: “Mere saath toh Tees Maar Khan aur Joker kiya hai, usse bada prank kya hi ho sakta hai? (With me, you’ve already done Tees Maar Khan and Joker—what bigger prank could there be?).”