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Casting director Shanoo Sharma announces that she's married now; Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and more react

Casting director Shanoo Sharma surprised fans by announcing her wedding on Instagram, keeping her husband's identity private.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:37 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Casting director Shanoo Sharma surprised her followers on Saturday afternoon with the announcement of her wedding, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Shanoo Sharma shared the good news on Instagram

“With God’s grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents' blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning,” she wrote. Sharma has chosen to keep her husband’s identity private for now, referring to him only as “the greatest man” in her life.

Multiple actors from the industry congratulated the couple in the comments section- Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna to name a few.

Shanoo's Instagram post offered a glimpse into the intimate ceremony
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Casting director Shanoo Sharma announces that she's married now; Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and more react
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Casting director Shanoo Sharma announces that she's married now; Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and more react
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