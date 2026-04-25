Casting director Shanoo Sharma announces that she's married now; Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and more react

Casting director Shanoo Sharma surprised her followers on Saturday afternoon with the announcement of her wedding, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Shanoo Sharma shared the good news on Instagram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“With God’s grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents' blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning,” she wrote. Sharma has chosen to keep her husband’s identity private for now, referring to him only as “the greatest man” in her life.

Multiple actors from the industry congratulated the couple in the comments section- Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna to name a few.

Shanoo's Instagram post offered a glimpse into the intimate ceremony

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The intimate ceremony, as seen in the pics shared by her on Instagram, appears to have followed traditional Indian rituals. It was a close-knit gathering, with family members and loved ones in attendance, rather than a star-studded affair. The duo was dressed in classic wedding attire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The intimate ceremony, as seen in the pics shared by her on Instagram, appears to have followed traditional Indian rituals. It was a close-knit gathering, with family members and loved ones in attendance, rather than a star-studded affair. The duo was dressed in classic wedding attire. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sharma has been the force behind discovering and nurturing several of the industry’s talents via her association with Yash Raj Films. She is credited for discovering Ranveer Singh. She has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma has been the force behind discovering and nurturing several of the industry’s talents via her association with Yash Raj Films. She is credited for discovering Ranveer Singh. She has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON