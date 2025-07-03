Charlize Theron gets candid about her sex life and one-night stands at 49: 'Really f*cking amazing!'

Charlize Theron is (almost) 50 and fabulous! Charlize Theron gets candid about her sex life and dating app drama at 49(Photos: X)

The Old Guard 2 actor turned guest to Alex Cooper for the latter's Call Her Daddy podcast and boy, was it a riot. Charlize, among other things, spoke unabashedly about her mini romantic escapades. describing her experience in the sector being significantly more exciting than it was back in her 20s and 30s.

"I've probably had three one-night stands in my entire life. But I did just recently f**k a 26-year-old and it was really f**king amazing. And I’ve never done that. I was like, 'Oh, this is great. OK' ", she said, adding, "I'm having the kind of sex I never had in my 20s or in my 30s. We should be the ones that are like f**k you. I'm going to have an orgasm".

That being said, it's worth pointing out that even an Oscar-winning Hollywood star has the same putrid opinion about dating apps as the rest of the normie demographic on it. "The apps are just horrible. It's not hard, it’s a f**king clown show. I’m sorry, guys, but please. Like, no", Charlize told Alex. As a matter of fact, Charlize has had enough to have her very own list of pointers which give her the so-called 'ick'.

"No Burning Man photos. No photos of you with other women. I don’t care. I don't want to know that you have girlfriends. And I don't want you shooting a f**king selfie in your closet of your hand in a jean pocket", the 49-year-old gasped, further asserting, "It makes my vagina close. I just can't. And don't tell me you're a CEO because you're not. Like, I'm sorry. Of what? Of some business you can't explain to me that none of my friends can understand, like, no".

Taking note, boys?

If you were wondering, this is your sign to live out your life as fully as you can, irrespective of your age!