Chatni to Ghis Ghis Ghis: Bollywood finds it's new musical muse in Bhojpuri

Hindi films are now expanding their musical scope towards the North and finding inspiration in the Bhojpuri industry. Many Bollywood songs in the recent times have either been inspired from Bhojpuri music, or have brought in their artistes in Hindi mainstream. Here’s a dekko.

Chatni- Dhamaal 4

Bhojpuri influence in Bollywood music

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The newest Bhojpuri track to make its way to Hindi films is the popular song Chatni, which has been recreated for Dhamaal 4. The iconic song has been remade multiple times, with the original sung by Sundar Popo and released in 1969. Bhojpuri singers Neelkamal Singh and Mamta Yadav have crooned the new remake which is picturised on actors Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Anjali Dinesh Anand and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Ghis Ghis Ghis- Welcome To The Jungle

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Akshay Kumar is also going the Bhojpuri route for his upcoming comedy Welcome To The Jungle and had recently released the song Ghis Ghis Ghis from it. It is sung by Vikram Montrose and Supriyaa Paathak, with lyrics in Bhojpuri and Hindi. The song is set in a village setting and features Akshay alongside Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh. Panwadi- Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Akshay Kumar is also going the Bhojpuri route for his upcoming comedy Welcome To The Jungle and had recently released the song Ghis Ghis Ghis from it. It is sung by Vikram Montrose and Supriyaa Paathak, with lyrics in Bhojpuri and Hindi. The song is set in a village setting and features Akshay alongside Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh. Panwadi- Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari {{/usCountry}}

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Featuring a mix of Bhojpuri traditional folk by Khesari Lal Yadav, and Haryanvi traditional folk by Masoom Sharma, Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari became an instant hit. Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the song became a Holi favourite bringing traditional vibes through a contemporary song.

Touch Buddy- Dacoit

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Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh collaborated with actor Adivi Sesh and Jonita Gandhi for the promotional track Touch Buddy in the bilingual film Dacoit: A Love Story. Bringing in rooted desi vibes with his vocals and the music, the song featured Adivi in a new avatar, and offered a very heartland visual setting in the music video.

Affair- Maalik

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Actor Rajkummar Rao had already been part of Chumma with Pawan Singh, and in his last year’s release Maalik, the actor teamed up with another Bhojpuri artiste, Khesari Lal Yadav for the song Affair. Picturised on Rajkummar and actor Manushi Chhillar, the peppy song brings out the playful chemistry and romance between their characters.

Where the trend started?

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Prior to these recent releases, Bhojpuri songs were brought into limelight when Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 featured the song Aayi Nayi. Soon after, Rajkummar’s another film, Viky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featured another Bhojpuri track, with the recreation of Chumma, featuring Pawan Singh alongside the lead actors Rajkummar and Triptii Dimri.

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