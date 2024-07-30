Cheesecake Day special | Every cheat day is cheesecake day for me: Ahsaas Channa

On Cheesecake Day today, actor Ahsaas Channa opens up about her love affair with the jiggly dessert. “New York baked and red velvet cheesecake are my absolute and all-time favourites. They are just irresistible,” she says with a smile, adding that if she had to choose one cheesecake to eat for the rest of her life, it would be either of the two. Actor Ahsaas Channa enjoying cheesecake

However, Channa says that despite her preference for a particular flavour, she is not afraid to experiment. “I’ve tried a chili cheesecake, and it was decent,” Channa, who was last seen in the web series Half CA, shares. Among the most unusual cheesecakes she has tried, Channa tells us, “Lemon cheesecake…I find it very unique.”

Actor Ahsaas Channa

When it comes to celebrating Cheesecake Day, she says that it’s going to be a cheat day for her and she plans on enjoying it to the fullest. “I will make the best out of it and get two cheesecakes,” she declares adding, “Every cheat day is cheesecake day for me. It’s all about balance.”

Ask her if she would like to host a cheesecake party and she promptly replies, “Absolutely.” So, who would she invite? “Diljit Dosanjh and Shraddha Kapoor. They seem like they would enjoy a good cheesecake party,” she says.

Actor Ahsaas Channa enjoying a slice of cheesecake

On being asked about the one cheesecake she would love to try, Channa says it would be the one Chandler and Rachel eat in one of the episodes of F.R.I.E.N.D.S titled The One with All the Cheesecakes (Season 7, Episode 11). “I really want to taste that cheesecake. The whole sequence of them stealing it from their neighbour and eating it off the floor intrigued me,” she says.

Recalling her initial encounter with cheesecake with fondness, she reminisces, “I was 16 when I first tried it. I remember being skeptical because I thought it wouldn’t taste nice. Then, I was introduced to red velvet cheesecake. It was a rainy day, and I was sitting in my car. I fell in love with it instantly.”

Actor Ahsaas Channa enjoying cheesecake

Ask her about one of her most memorable cheesecake experience and she tells us it was in Camden, London. “I ate an Oreo cheesecake with a total stranger because the cafe had a community table. We bonded over that cheesecake and got to know each other. It was such a unique experience,” the 24-year-old shares.

Despite her love for cheesecake, Channa admits she has never tried baking one herself. “I don’t have the guts,” she wraps up.