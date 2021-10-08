Kota Factory actor Ahsaas Channa recalls how she was 'forgotten' by the industry: 'Other girls overtook me'

Social media influencer and actor Ahsaas Channa has said that the industry forgot her when she took a break between her transition from a child actor to a working performer as an adult. Ahsaas is perhaps best known for playing kids in films such as Vaastu Shaastra and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, but she found greater fame as a social media influencer and part of the ensemble cast of the series Kota Factory.

In an interview, she said that she decided to take a six-month break from acting as a student, and during that time, she was overtaken by many of her contemporaries in the industry.

Asked if she'd ever had moments of despair or been ‘out of work’, Ahsaas told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “Yes, definitely. During my 10th, my boards, I had completely taken a break from acting for about six months. And those six months… This industry is a race, and everyone is running. So if you stop for even a second, someone will overtake you. So that six-month break changed my life. People forgot me, casting directors forgot me, and other girls overtook me.”

Ahsaas said that it was then that she took the plunge into the digital space. “It's been great since then. I've never been out of work, but there have been times when things weren't working out.”

Ahsaas has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram and was recently seen in the second season of TVF's Kota Factory, a series about IIT aspirants who flock to the town of Kota, Rajasthan, which was acquired by Netflix. Directed by Raghav Subbu, the show also stars Mayur More, Ranjan Raj and Alam Khan.

