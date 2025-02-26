Chris Pratt on brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude scene in The White Lotus: 'I was looking at that d**k bro'

When Hollywood star Chris Pratt sat down to watch the premiere of The White Lotus' latest season, he expected stunning shots of Thailand and the start of another gripping murder mystery. What he didn’t anticipate was that the biggest topic of conversation would be his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger’s full-frontal nude scene. Chris Pratt raved about Patrick Schwarzenegger's acting skills in The White Lotus

Despite the unexpected moment, Chris, who is married to Patrick's sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, took it all in stride, even making light of it. "I know where my eyes went. I’m not blood related to him— I was looking at that d**k, bro," he joked to E! News during the premiere of his new film The Electric State.

Still amused, Chris didn’t hold back in praising Patrick, saying, "Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.” He went on to acknowledge Patrick’s dedication to his craft, adding, "He created a character and it feels natural and good. I've been watching him, he’s just been working hard… He’s super driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and his dad."

In the third season of Mike White’s satirical drama, Patrick plays Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son in a wealthy family whose personality exudes frat-boy energy and an obsession with sex. True to character, Saxon wastes no time stripping down, appearing completely nude in his very first episode—even in front of his on-screen younger brother, Lochlan, played by Sam Nivola.

Patrick’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also reacted to his son’s role with enthusiasm. Following the episode’s debut, the Terminator star shared his excitement on Instagram.

Patrick, the third child of Arnold and journalist Maria Shriver—who is also a niece of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy—has been acting since a young age. His early credits include roles in the David Spade comedy The Benchwarmers, Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups 2, and the Ryan Murphy-created series Scream Queens. More recently, he has appeared in Gen V, the spinoff of The Boys, as well as Murphy’s upcoming project, American Sports Story.