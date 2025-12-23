Christmas 2025: Tara Sutaria wants to start this tradition with her partner

Tara Sutaria grew up celebrating Christmas with her family and says she intends to keep traditions alive. She says, "My nani makes the traditional Christmas pudding every year, atleast 20 of them, which we gift to close friends and family. My mother followed the tradition and it's wonderful that I can now share it with my friends. My family has been collecting decor for our Christmas tree from around the world for 60 years, and I keep adding to it during my travels. So I love decorating with a mix of the old and new." Tara Sutaria

Food being an important part of the celebrations, the actor says every dish on her Christmas menu is made at home. "The family recipe for roasted turkey and potatoes takes two and half days to make. Its labourious but worth the effort. We have glazed ham, cranberry and apple sauce, macroni and cheese is a crowd favourite." She adds that each year her dad makes brandied cream while she tried her hand at pecan pie this year which was a hit.

She held a Christmas bash for friends, family and industry colleagues recently. "I had close friends and my beloved's (Veer Pahariya) friends and family over. There was lots of singing and dancing. I enjoy playing music from the 60s and 70s at my parties. I also love decorating with flowers and tablescapes. Anyone close to me knows candles are a big part of my parties. The theme this year was very Ralph Lauren, deep reds and greens, Scottish plaid tartan decor," says the actor.

Speaking of a tradition she would love to start with her partner and future family she says, "Each member at the dinner table saying something they are grateful for because Christmas is the time to give thanks." She adds that another personal tradition she has maintained is, each year she rewatches the same Christmas movies- all three parts of Home Alone, Love Actually and The Holiday.

Jingle Jam rapid fire

Watching Christmas movies or caroling- I do both every year

Is Christmas morning about sleepy cuddles or gift unwrapping- Morning is about sleepy cuddles with excitement for what is to unfold next

One word to describe Christmas- togetherness

Christmas pudding or candy canes- Christmas pudding with brandied cream

Ugly sweaters or festive glam- Sweater for the day and glam at night