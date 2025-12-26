Christmas Special | Tina Philip: Teaching underprivileged kids is my way of keeping Xmas magic alive

For actor Tina Philip, Christmas and festivities aren't limited to a single day – they're a commitment she practices year-round. Tina has been quietly teaching underprivileged children whenever her shooting schedule permits, a routine she describes as an integral part of her life rather than a seasonal gesture. "This is something I do daily whenever I'm not shooting. I teach them mathematics and science. It's not that I'm doing this particularly for Christmas, but I've been doing it for a year now," she says. Tina Philip

Tina shares how she spends her mornings, from 8 am to 10 am, teaching children she refers to as remarkably sharp and eager to learn. "Some of the kids are so intelligent – it amazes me how quickly they pick up certain things," she says, adding that she currently teaches fourth-standard students and often finds herself inspired by their curiosity and dedication.

For her, the essence of Christmas lies in consistency. "I believe the Christmas spirit has to be kept alive throughout the year, not just on Christmas Day," shares Tina, adding: "The classes are conducted on a pavement in Goregaon, near Bangur Nagar, and are part of an initiative run by 82-year-old Ramesh uncle. He began the school 26 years ago after his wife started teaching the children of vegetable vendors. Following her passing, he continued her legacy. There are about 130 kids – it's almost like a school."

Initially hesitant to share her work on social media, Philip admits she was conscious about posting online. "One of my friends told me that if people see it, they might get inspired," she says. That advice proved true. "A lot of people have come to visit the kids and support them with gifts and essentials. That has been really nice to see." She notes that passers-by frequently stop to offer food or supplies, making the initiative a quiet but collective effort.

Tina credits her parents for shaping her outlook. Her mother is a teacher, and her father, now retired, spent his life educating underprivileged children. "I think it has come from my parents. We all love teaching, and I feel it's our responsibility to make a difference in society," she reflects, adding: "I don’t believe in just giving donations. It's about teaching them how to fish, not just giving them the fish, so the entire family gets uplifted."

Being a familiar face from television has strengthened her bond with the children. Many recognize her from her shows and express their affection through letters, drawings, and handmade cards. "The love these kids have for me is remarkable. Having said that, it also breaks the image that actors are inaccessible. They see that an actor can come and teach them."

This Christmas, the actor surprised the kids with a sweet but thoughtful gesture. "I noticed that many of them wear the same clothes for several days, so I picked clothes for them – things they like. That's my little something to make their Christmas special," says Tina, adding, "I'm not trying to gain anything out of it. I want to help them the best I can. God has given them this talent, and it should be utilized to its maximum potential."

She imagines a future where, decades from now, she can look back and see how these children have built their lives. "I'm trying to help them build a long-standing future for themselves. It's something I'm doing and will continue doing. If either of them succeeds, which I'm sure they will, it will be my biggest achievement," she wraps.