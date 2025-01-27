'Boom boom Bumrah!': Coldplay's tribute to Jaspreet Bumrah in Ahmedabad concert wins hearts

Jasprit Bumrah, currently taking some downtime away from the Indian cricket team as he reels from a back injury, was in attendance for Coldplay's second Music of the Spheres World Tour concert in Ahmedabad, held on Sunday, January 26. The concert was of course a big hit with the band's die-hard fans thronging the massive Narendra Modi Stadium, rendering it choc-a-bloc full. The ultimate highlight last night however, was neither the fireworks, nor the set list. It was the wholesome stretch of moment wherein Jasprit (and the concert goers) were surprised as leading man Chris Martin gave a full tribute to the cricketer. Coldplay's Chris Martin gives a shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah in Ahmedabad concert(Photos: X)

Singing out a few lines for Jasprit, the band let him know in jest how they absolutely did not enjoy England's loss to India in a recent match: "O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket", sang Chris. Not just this, Jasprit's signed Test jersey was also displayed on stage as a mark of respect to him.

The moment is of course living rent-free in every cricket fan's mind. Internet comments expressing the same read: "Good to see Bumrah getting the well deserved recognition", "This is Epic🔥🔥🔥🔥 Legend appreciating legend🩷🩷🧡🧡🧡🧡", "That's a reverse swing from Chris Martin. Boom Boom Bumrah!", "Its goosebump moment, he is the best in the world, I only believe in Jassi Bhai", "Bumrah= 50% team india strength 🔥🔥🔥" and "Because even Coldplay believes in Jassi Bhai 😍❤️".

Incidentally, this isn't the first time Coldplay has made a reference to Jasprit mid-concert. During their Mumbai show, the band played a video of the cricketer running through the England batting line-up in their 2024 Test series. This was followed by a quip wherein Chris pretended to read a letter out from Jasprit's lawyer for using his name during the concert: "I'm so sorry, but I have to read a letter from Jasprit Bumrah's lawyer. I have to do this because, otherwise, we could be sent to prison and wouldn't be able to perform in Ahmedabad", joked Chris.

Well now it's all clear! The little skit was clearly leading up to this iconic moment in Ahmedabad!