Concerts can’t collapse over permissions, we need smoother system: Nikhita Gandhi on Maha govt single window clearance

As the Maharashtra single-window clearance system for live events begins to take shape, the live entertainment industry is cautiously optimistic about what could finally be a solution to one of its biggest and most persistent challenges—last-minute cancellations due to complex permissions. As per the reports, the proposed rule aims to streamline the approval process for concerts, festivals, and large-scale events by creating a unified platform where organisers can secure all necessary clearances—from police and fire departments to civic authorities—under one system, instead of navigating multiple agencies individually.

Nikhita Gandhi

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For years, this fragmented system has been a major pain point, often leading to abrupt disruptions even when events are fully planned, rehearsed, and marketed. Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has been actively performing across the country, recently experienced this chaos firsthand and describes the emotional and logistical toll it takes on everyone involved.

“The little literature that I read about this, I think it’s fantastic news, because I really like — I feel so bad when events get cancelled and pushed. And, you know, in the end moment, due to some permissions or developments, events get pushed. This has happened like thrice with one event that I’ve been a part of recently this month,” she tells us.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling a particularly frustrating instance, she adds, “There was an event that was supposed to happen on the 25th in Navi Mumbai, 25th of April, that got pushed again just three or four days before the event. And it’s really sad when these complicated, convoluted permissions and new rules that keep getting passed get in the way, because a lot of resources, a lot of practice, and a lot of people go into making a concert happen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling a particularly frustrating instance, she adds, “There was an event that was supposed to happen on the 25th in Navi Mumbai, 25th of April, that got pushed again just three or four days before the event. And it’s really sad when these complicated, convoluted permissions and new rules that keep getting passed get in the way, because a lot of resources, a lot of practice, and a lot of people go into making a concert happen.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She elaborates, “It’s really heartbreaking when this happens due to some kind of permission issue. And I think it’s absolutely wonderful if a one-stop solution is being implemented in Maharashtra. I think it should be implemented all over the country,” she says, clearly backing the intent behind the reform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She elaborates, “It’s really heartbreaking when this happens due to some kind of permission issue. And I think it’s absolutely wonderful if a one-stop solution is being implemented in Maharashtra. I think it should be implemented all over the country,” she says, clearly backing the intent behind the reform. {{/usCountry}}

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However, she is equally clear that ease of access should not come at the cost of safety. “It should be easier, permissions should still be strict, 100%. We all want our concerts to go well, to be conducted safely and properly. At the same time, we also want the permissions to be clearer and easier to procure so that we don’t have to jump through hoops and face cancellations, which really makes it very sad for us — those who are going to perform, the crew, and also people in our audiences who are buying tickets,” says the 34-year-old.

For audiences too, the ripple effect of these disruptions is undeniable—rescheduled dates, refund complications, and broken anticipation. Gandhi acknowledges this, saying, “Whenshows get rescheduled, it becomes such a cumbersome process to reimburse and reschedule. All-in-all, this is amazing news.”

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