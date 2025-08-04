Cricketer Nitish Rana wants Jaideep Ahlawat to play him in his biopic: ‘Woh bhi jaat hain, aur main bhi…’

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana was named Most Stylish Sportsperson at the 2025 edition of HT City's Delhi’s Most Stylish, held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi over the weekend. The Rajasthan Royals player, who previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was honoured at the 16th edition of the prestigious style awards, which celebrate Delhi’s biggest trendsetters from across industries. Nitish Rana wants Jaideep Ahlwat to play Nitish in the biopic on cricketer.

After receiving his award from Samudra Bhattacharya, the Chief Executive Officer – Print for Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, the 31-year-old was in a candid mood when emcee RJ Sarthak asked him who he would want to see portraying him in a biopic. Without skipping a beat, Nitish named actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

“I think Jaideep Ahlawat, because woh bhi Jaat hain, main bhi Jaat hoon,” he said, adding, “In case biopic mein Haryanvi bolni pade toh woh thodi better bol payenge.”

Nitish also spoke about his personal style preferences. Known for his sporty streetwear looks, the left-handed batter confessed he leans more towards street style fashion. “I like wearing street style more. SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) sir likes to wear elegant clothes more. The only thing I copied from him is this ponytail, which I copied from him after Pathaan had released,” he said with a grin, pointing at his hair.

Nitish’s sense of fashion has often been a talking point, both on and off the field. His relaxed, edgy outfits and signature accessories have made him one of the most recognisable faces among India’s new-age athletes.

Delhi’s Most Stylish 2025, now in its 16th year, remains one of the country’s pioneering platforms to honour individuals who’ve made a mark not just in their profession but also through their unique style. From the cricket pitch to the red carpet, Nitish Rana continues to score big—and stylish—every step of the way.