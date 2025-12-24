Deanne Panday reveals the dark side of son Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara fame: ‘We once got a letter written in blood…’

The success of Saiyaara made Ahaan a household name almost instantly. But while audiences saw a rising star, his family saw their quiet, everyday life transform within a week. His mother, Deanne Panday, recalls those early days vividly. “Within a week of its release, he was being mobbed everywhere,” she said, in an interview with The Nod. “There was paparazzi outside our house every day. We live a very normal life — my husband [businessman Chikki Panday] doesn’t even go to events. Suddenly, everyone was watching us.”

When Mohit Suri's Saiyaara released earlier this year, few could have predicted the cultural reset it would beckon. The romantic drama, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, turned into one of 2025’s biggest youth sensations — drawing massive crowds, endless social media chatter, and a level of fan frenzy rarely seen since the early days of Bollywood blockbusters. Theatres reported young fans sobbing and cheering through the climax, while online edits of Ahaan and Aneet flooded Instagram overnight.

Usually, Deanne spends most of her day working from the second floor of their Union Park bungalow. But calm is harder to come by these days. Fans and photographers often wait outside the gates, hoping for a glimpse of the new heartthrob. “His oldest fan is in his eighties and his youngest fan is two and a half — her parents sent us a video of her dancing to Saiyaara in Abu Dhabi,” she shares.

The family now receives thousands of letters each month, ranging from handmade drawings to elaborate gifts. “Every letter is emotional,” says Deanne. “Ahaan calls them [fans] his army. Some letters tell him how he’s changed their lives. Many are sweet and innocent — young girls writing about wanting to marry him or be his girlfriend. I find it very endearing,” she says. “When I see women swoon over him, I get emotional. And I feel proud. It’s a very sweet feeling — your son being loved so much.”

A fan letter that crossed the line But not every gesture has been well received. Some fan mail, Deanne admits, has crossed boundaries. “Just a few months ago, we received a letter written in blood,” she reveals. “We wrote back asking them not to do such things. It’s harmful. That’s not what he would ever want for them.”

Before Saiyaara, the Pandays’ mail usually consisted of bills, notices, and the occasional party invite. Now, it’s a flood of affection — each one claiming to be from Ahaan’s “number one fan”. For Deanne, it’s both overwhelming and heartwarming. “It’s new territory for all of us. But we’re learning to take it one day at a time,” she says.