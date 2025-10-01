‘Deepika ki voice bohot kharab…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Deepika Padukone’s voice was dubbed in Om Shanti Om

Since the last few days, filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Deepika Padukone have been in the news because of rumours of a fallout. The buzz began after Farah cracked a joke about DP’s 8-hour shift request, which was reportedly the reason behind her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit . But when reports about them unfollowing each other surfaced, Farah decided to clear the air once and for all. The filmmaker revealed that she and Deepika never followed each other on social media because they prefer communicating via direct messages and calls. Well, amid these rumours of a fallout, Farah’s old interview talking about Deepika’s debut in Om Shanti Om has now resurfaced.

In a chat with Mukesh Chhabra over a year ago, talking about casting Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om (2007) opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan shared, “Audition nahi tha, it was more, I had decided I want her. Toh as a look test hum log ne Mehboob studio mein rakha tha.” When asked if DP was always very confident, Farah replied, “She was very nervous. Aur uska naa problem hota tha uski voice tabhi bohot kharab thi. Aur diction was a typical that Karnatak ka Bangalore ka that South ka diction. Uska voice aur woh... Toh main audition dekhti thi naa, toh the voice used to disturb me. So main sound off karke dekhti thi uska look test. Toh sound off karke face, you're dancing and all, beautiful. Matlab Hema ji mere ko bilkul woh... humne Dreamy Girl rakha hi uska naam kyunki she reminded me of Hema ji. Toh woh look test tha, but more or less I decided ki main isko hi lene waali hun.”

After a spectacular dream debut with Farah’s film, Deepika went on to make a mark in the industry with her talent and beauty. After Om Shanti Om, the director and actor duo reunited for Happy New Year (2014). Up next, Deepika will be seen alongside Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan in King.