Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan never followed each other on Instagram, clarifies filmmaker; ‘Deepika doesn’t like it’

Filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook Dilip’s vlogs are the internet’s newest obsession. Netizens can’t get enough of their hilarious camaraderie and natural chemistry, which lights up any house they visit to cook. Just last week, the two reached Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor Rohit Saraf’s house. During this segment, Farah cracked a joke about actor Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand, which was reportedly the reason why DP walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit . This was followed by rumours of Farah allegedly unfollowing Deepika as well as her husband Ranveer Singh. Well, Farah has now revealed that they were never following each other on social media.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Farah Khan shared, “To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram; instead, direct message and call. We don’t even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn’t like it. Also, my 8-hour comment wasn’t a dig; it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!” Farah went on to reveal, “No one even knows I was one of the first few people who went to see Deepika when Dua was born, not everything is done for Instagram and paps.”

Right before this new controversy emerged, Farah as well as Karan Johar were in the news after being accused of ignoring Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma at the premiere of Homebound. Farah clarified that she and KJo met Aayush before they walked the red carpet. Talking about these misunderstandings created on social media, the filmmaker stated, “It can genuinely cause problems between people; thankfully, I pick up the phone and call them before it gets worse! But people need to stop doing this!”

Farah and Deepika last worked together in Happy New Year (2014), which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani.