Deva on OTT: Shahid Kapoor’s terrific performance wins hearts; netizens ask Salman Khan to choose such good scripts

The audience has always adored Shahid Kapoor in romantic films. But when he portrays unhinged characters with utter versatility like he did in Haider (2014) and Udta Punjab (2016), the actor makes fans go crazy with delight. Audiences had similar expectations from his recent release Deva, which arrived in theatres this January. Starring Shahid as a tainted cop and Pooja Hegde as a journalist, the film failed to shake up the box office and arrived on the digital medium within two months of release. Well, fans are in awe of Shahid’s terrific performance and are now requesting Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan to take notes. Shahid Kapoor in Deva and Salman Khan in Sikandar

Deva Review

Yes, you read that right. Deva released on OTT a week ago and ever since then fans have been raving about it. Many are now asking Salman Khan to pick similar scripts, after Bhaijaan’s Eid release Sikandar received poor reviews. One such fan tweeted: “Dear @BeingSalmanKhan, as a big fan, I was excited for #Sikandar, but honestly, it didn’t meet expcttions. A movie like #Deva shws hw gripping strytlling, tight execution & powrful prformnces can elevate action films. Hope to see you in a hard-hitting script soon! ❤️🔥 #Respect,” whereas another netizen shared, “@BeingSalmanKhan pls take time to choose your next movie but pls don’t do movie like #GangaRam pls stop doing just action movie #SalmanKhan look at #Deva have great suspense . Look at Chavaa pls Lear to do choose good script.”

Lauding Shahid, a fan stated, “#DevA in @netflix what a movie! Outstanding BGM and @shahidkapoor delivers a top-notch performance. His rugged look and body language are absolutely captivating! Shahid Kapoor is simply MIND BLOWING!!,” whereas another Twitter review read, “Hello @shahidkapoor bhai last night Aapko movie dekh Maine #Deva Superb movie 🎥 kaise krte ho aap superb performance Aapko… Muje time nhi mila thaa theatre Jane ka but last night Netflix par dekh Maine superb shahid bhai 🥳🥳🥳.”

Have you watched Deva on OTT or Sikandar in theatres yet?