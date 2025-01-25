Devaki Pandit, Shaunak Abhisheki, Rahul Sharma to pay a musical tribute to Indian classical ace Pandit Jitendra Abhishek

To pay a tribute to late Indian classical musician Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, several artistes, including vocalists Devaki Pandit, Shaunak Abhisheki, Anand Bhate, Manjusha Patil and Raghunandan Panshikar, santoor player Rahul Sharma, and tabla player Ojas Adhiya will take the stage at a concert in Mumbai. Titled Sangeet Mahotsav, the event will see all the musicians perform the late legend’s compositions, besides their own music. Devaki Pandit, Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki and Rahul Sharma(Photos: Facebook)

The first session, which will start at 5.30pm, will see performance by Devaki Pandit, follwoed by Rahul Sharma’s santoor recital. He will be accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on the tabla. “As a humble disciple of my guru ji Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, it was my ardent wish that the Sangeet Mahotsav happened in Mumbai. It was the music world of Mumbai city that witnessed the rise of his creative genius and the pinnacle of success . I can't wait to perform at the much-awaited Mahotsav,” says Devaki Pandit. Rahul Sharma adds, “I am so happy to be a part of such a divine endeavour. Pandit Abhisheki was a legend and to perform in his remembrance is an honour for me.”

The second session, titled Swarabhishek, will see the late legend’s son, vocalist Shaunak Abhisheki, take the lead. He will be joined by Raghunandan Panshikar and Anand Bhate. “My father made his career in Mumbai, so what could have been better than having a tribute show in the city. I can’t wait to celebrate the legacy of my father at the event.It’s a great pleasure for the Abhisheki family to be part of this festival. I really hope our father is proud of us.”

Vocalist Manjusha Patil, who will also take the stage, adds, “It is an honour to perform at the prestigious Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Sangeet Mahotsav, which is being held for the first time in Mumbai. I deeply respect Pandit Abhisheki ji's music and often present many of his compositions in my performances. Being part of this Mahotsav feels like receiving his blessings.”

What: Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Sangeet Mahotsav

When: January 25

Where: Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Sion

Timing: 5.30pm onwards