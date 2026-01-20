Dharmendra and Hema Malini sing their song Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi in unseen video shot last year; watch

Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra and dream girl Hema Malini were one of the most adored jodis of Bollywood. Their onscreen chemistry soon turned into a beautiful real-life romance, proving that true love exists off-camera. Together, they starred in several masterpieces. One such film in the list was Aas Paas (1981). Well, in an unseen video recorded last year, late superstar Dharam Paaji and his wife Hema can be seen vibing to the song Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi from Aas Paas . This clip, shared by RJ Anirudh Chawla, was shot in July 2025, four months before Dharam Paaji breathed his last in November.

Along with this sweet video, where Hema Malini and Dharmendra are adorably twinning in purple, RJ Anirudh Chawla shared, “Hello hi aay haay 🤩 Diaries of the DREAM GIRL'S DREAM RUN CONCERT ! 🤩🥲 TUM JO CHALE GAYE TO HOGI BADI KHARABI.. 🥲🥲 Kitne sahi alfaz Dharamji ke liye 🥲🥲 Unforgettable moments with Hema Malini ji and Dharmendra ji , as we sang their superhit song, DARIYA MEIN PHENK DO CHABI , from AAS PAAS together! 🤗🥲😍 This emotional musical meeting happened 4 months before Dharamji passed away, when I met him to take his blessings for my Canada Concert tour and Book with Hemaji in July 2025! TAB KYA PATA THA, UNSE AAKHRI MULAQAT HOGI! 🥲.”

Talking about Hema’s upcoming concert, the RJ shared, “Hemaji will share beautiful anecdotes of all her blockbuster films with Dharamji, including, 🤩 SHOLAY, SEETA AUR GEETA, THE BURNING TRAIN, ALIBABA AUR 40 CHOR, RAJA JANI, NAYA ZAMANA. SO SO HONORED TO CO PRODUCE, HOST, WRITE, AND DIRECT A HISTORIC CONCERT TOUR WITH THE DREAM GIRL, HEMA MALINI JI 😍 THE DREAM GIRL'S DREAM RUN CONCERT with @dreamgirlhemamalini #hemamalini ! 😍😍 HEMA MALINI KI KAHANI HEMA MALINI KI ZUBAANI 🤩 WITH A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDARY DHARMENDRA JI🥲😍.”

This video left many fans emotional. Gushing over Dharam Paaji, a netizen stated, “Miss you @aapkadharam jii so much 🥹❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Miss u Dharmendra 😢 ji👏.” A social media user pointed, “Their happy faces<3🤌🏻🥹💕,” whereas another comment read, “Some moments are not content, they are heritage ❤️ Hema Malini ji & our beloved Dharmendra ji together is always magical. Lovely collab .. thanks a lot @rjanirudhchawla 🌸.”

Dharam Paaji passed away on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence due to age-related illness. He may not be amongst us anymore, but he will continue to live on in our hearts.