Dharmendra gets discharged, to continue recovery at home; Deol family issues statement

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was recently hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, has now been discharged and is recuperating at home. Over the past few days, reports about his deteriorating health had sparked widespread concern among fans and even led to unfounded rumours about his demise circulating on social media. Dharmendra

Putting all speculation to rest, Dharmendra’s family has now issued an official statement confirming his discharge and requesting privacy during his recovery.

The official statement reads:

“Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

In other news, Dr Pratit Samdani confirmed to PTI, "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home.”

Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31, 2025, after experiencing breathing difficulties. Rumours about his health first surfaced on November 1, followed by fresh reports on November 10 claiming that he had been rushed to the hospital once again with complaints of breathlessness. Soon after, false rumours of his demise began circulating widely on social media platforms.

Both Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to their official media handles to deny all false claims of the actors demise and assured fans that Dharmendra was recovering well.