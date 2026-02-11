Dhurandhar 2: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly reviews bits and pieces of the sequel; here’s when the trailer will be out

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest film of 2025, despite releasing in the last month of the year. Akshaye Khanna’s swag, Ranveer Singh’s performance, the crazy climax, the cinematography — there were many factors that made audiences fall in love with the spy action thriller. Major highlights included Akshaye’s entry on Flipperachi’s Arabic track FA9LA and the dance number Shararat , both of which were choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The choreographer’s actor sister Rupali Ganguly, well known for her TV show Anupamaa , has now revealed that she has watched bits and pieces of the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge . Here’s what she thinks!

The much-awaited sequel of Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to arrive in theatres on March 19. Talking about the same to NDTV, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shared, “I watched Dhurandhar twice in theatre. What a film. I can’t wait for the second part to come out and yesterday I saw bits and pieces from second part also. Vijay was editing something and we were doing a video call. And he was like see this shot, see this shot. Oh, what a shot it was and I asked him to rewind again and show it to me again. Every frame is amazing.”