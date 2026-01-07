‘Dhurandhar is not a film, it's a…’: Yash Raj Films reviews Ranveer Singh-starrer, lauds Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been unstoppable ever since it first arrived in theatres on December 5. Just a month after release, the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer has already emerged as the biggest Hindi film of all time in India, beating Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 (2024). Not just the audience but even the Indian film industry has lauded Aditya and Dhurandhar . The latest to join the list is Aditya Chopra’s production house Yash Raj Films, the creators of the YRF Spy Universe which includes films such as Ek Tha Tiger (2012), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023).

From their official social media handle, Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared, “Dhurandhar is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language). As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema.”

Talking about the star cast, which includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, YRF further wrote: “We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence.”

In the comment section below, a social media user pointed out, “That's a healthy competition spirit!!,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Duniya ko jhuka dia !!!! @adityadharfilms when u r right and honest and show the truth, world bows !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Meanwhile Ranveer, who was launched by YRF in 2010, replied, “My beloved Alma Mater ❤️ 🤍only ever wanted to make you proud! 🫡.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to release in theatres on March 19.