close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Dia Mirza: In climate action, each of us should be a stakeholder

Dia Mirza: In climate action, each of us should be a stakeholder

BySyeda Eba Fatima
Dec 07, 2023 05:48 PM IST

Dia Mirza has voiced problems faced by the people of Spiti Valley and Zanskar due to low snowfall in the documentary No Water No Village

The deteriorating air quality and the increasing smog has been affecting health of people at large; more so in the last few days. Schools in Delhi were shut down as a result in the past month. Despite several measures being implemented to improve air quality, an increasing number of issues are emerging instead of improvements. Dia Mirza, who has been an advocate for environmental conservation, believes things will change only “when conversations are not confrontational”

Dia Mirza has been an advocate for environmental conservation
Dia Mirza has been an advocate for environmental conservation

She goes on, “ When there is space for a dialogue where everyone feels like a stakeholder, it is then that we find solutions. I feel it is important to discuss issues that affect us with our family, neighbours, communities and on any platform, regardless of how small or big it is. And Air pollution is a serious health hazard for all age groups especially children and elderly.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The problems are arising also because the existing norms are not being implemented by pollution control boards and civic bodies, feels the actor. “We the citizens need to hold those accountable answerable while we at an individual level start to make informed choices. When each one of us starts to segregate and manage waste effectively, reduce wasteful consumption and question absence of mitigation measures we will witness change. If the air becomes progressively polluted, then we have no choice but to start addressing the problem seriously,” further shares Mirza, who is also speaking aloud the problems faced by the people of Spiti Valley and Zanskar due to low snowfall and receding glaciers, in the latest documentary No Water No Village, for which she has done the narration. The film was screened at All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023.

Talking about the docu-film, and what all she got to earn while working on it, Mirza shares, “Climate change unfolds more rapidly in mountainous areas and is already affecting the global reserves of snow and ice which will directly impact the world’s water supply. Climate change is also diminishing biodiversity , disrupting the weather cycle, and precipitating landslides, avalanches and floods in high-altitude zones. The Himalayan regions are already experiencing extreme weather events and as the film points out, it is very important for communities which are being directly impacted by them to be a part of the solutions. I think it very lucidly and simply articulates the challenges we are facing and the way we can collectively counter them.”

And this she points out has far-reaching effects on other regions that people are unaware of. “Well, fast melting snow and ice reserves will impact the water supply of millions and also impact the irrigation of fields where food is grown. Snow cover is also critically important for regulating the earth’s climate and it affects regional weather patterns as well. Be it tourism, food security or livelihoods, climate change has a far reaching impact on every aspect of human existence across the world,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Syeda Eba Fatima

    Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out