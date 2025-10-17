Did Sonakshi Sinha reveal the ‘longest pregnancy ever’? Actor claps back at trolls with humour, wins internet

After weeks of wild speculation about a potential pregnancy, Sonakshi Sinha has finally broken her silence — and in true Sonakshi style, it came with a side of wit. The latest round of gossip began when a clip from designer Vikram Phadnis’s 35th-anniversary gala went viral, showing her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, jokingly placing his hand on her belly as they posed for the paparazzi. Caught by surprise, Sonakshi immediately moved his hand away, laughing and calling out his name. The light-hearted moment, however, quickly spiralled into rumours that the couple was expecting their first child. Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer later clarified the gesture in the video itself, saying, “Mazaak kar rahe hain.” (We’re just joking.) But that didn’t stop the internet from running wild with speculation — until Sonakshi decided to respond in her own clever way.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a cheeky note that read: “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali 😜.”