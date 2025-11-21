Dining With The Kapoors' first reactions: Wholesome special gets rave reviews from netizens

The special features a star-studded table that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and even Navya Naveli Nanda. And as expected, the episode is filled with the kind of warm banter, teasing, and laughter one would expect from a family that has practically grown up on camera.

Created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra of Indian Matchmaking fame, Dining With The Kapoors brings together members of the Kapoor family for an intimate sit-down meal celebrating Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary and the family's shared love for good food.

One person joked, “The concept of Dining with the Kapoors is so insane to me because if they said my extended family is gonna gather for a meal and we’re gonna be recorded, main wahin apne praan nyochavar kardeti.” Others appreciated the chemistry, saying, “The chemistry between the family members feels genuine, but some parts felt scripted. Still watchable if you like Bollywood families.”

While it’s only just been released, the reactions online are already pouring in and most of them are glowing. One viewer wrote on X, “Watching Dining with the Kapoors and to no one's surprise, Kareena and Karishma look younger than RK. No Alia but there’s Saif. Also, this lowkey looks like all my father’s side family met for a reunion lol.” Another user gushed, “The way Dining With The Kapoors feels so wholesome?? My heart is full.”

A viewer added, “I think the idea of mixing food with conversations is nice, but the pacing felt a bit slow in some parts. Let’s see how the rest of the episodes shape up.” There were also suggestions for where the show could go next. “If they bring more diverse guests in the future, the show could become more interesting. Right now it feels very family-centric,” said one comment.

And for some, it was love at first bite: “Just finished the first episode and I'm already hooked. The food and family drama combo is unbeatable.” Another fan summed it up perfectly: “It’s so wholesome seeing all generations together! Netflix really nailed it with this one.”

Whether you’re a long-time Kapoor fan or just curious about Bollywood’s first family dynamics, Dining With The Kapoors offers a rare chance to pull up a seat at their table, and judging by early reactions, everyone wants an invite.