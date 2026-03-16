Director Sriram Raghavan reveals why Saif Ali Khan was hesitant to join Ek Hasina Thi

Released in 2004, the film marked the directorial debut of Sriram Raghavan and was produced by Ram Gopal Varma. Starring Saif alongside Urmila Matondkar, the revenge drama has since earned a strong following for its dark storytelling and sharp performances. However, according to Raghavan, Saif was hesitant about taking on the role when the project first came his way.

Today, Saif Ali Khan is widely recognised for his versatility onscreen, effortlessly moving between romantic dramas, comedies and dark thrillers. But even the most seasoned actors cannot always predict which films will eventually become cult favourites. One such film is Ek Hasina Thi — a gritty thriller that Saif himself was initially unsure about.

Why was Saif unsure about the film? At a Masterclass session at the Red Lorry Film Festival Raghavan revealed that Saif was still navigating his career choices at the time. Raghavan said, “For Urmila, it was a role she was comfortable with, but Saif was unsure because he had just done Dil Chahta Hai and was starting to figure out what people liked. He hadn’t had many hits for a while. Ek Hasina Thi was his 44th film, and he wasn’t sure if it was the right choice. But we got along well, liked the same movies and books, so he trusted me."

The filmmaker, who later became known for stylish thrillers such as Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Badlapur (2015) and Andhadhun (2018), also shared how the idea for Ek Hasina Thi emerged during a period of uncertainty in his career.

Lessons from Ram Gopal Varma Raghavan also recalled the advice he received from producer Ram Gopal Varma after completing the film’s final cut. He shared, “After finishing the final cut, Ramu said, ‘You’ve made a good film. Don’t try to repeat it. Decide if you want to enjoy the film’s success or focus on your next project.’ I had to choose, and I think I chose well."

The filmmaker also revealed that he once considered adapting Ira Levin’s novel A Kiss Before Dying, but eventually dropped the idea after learning that the story had already inspired the Hindi film Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

He said, “I used to pick up second-hand books at Churchgate in Bombay. One was Ira Levin’s A Kiss Before Dying, and I wrote a script for it. But then I found out it was already being made in Hindi as Baazigar. It’s a great novel and worth reading."

Raghavan’s latest film is the war drama Ikkis, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal. The film stars Agastya Nanda as the young war hero and has received praise for its peace-focused narrative, though it did not see a large turnout in theatres.