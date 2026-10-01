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Divy Nidhi Sharma on co-writing dialogues for Freedom at Midnight: Every generation will rediscover Mahatma Gandhi

OTT series Freedom at Midnight dialogue co-writer Divy Nidhi Sharma says, “The challenge was to go beyond him as the Gandhiji and look at him as a person.”

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 18:55:03 IST
By Deep Saxena
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Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's OTT series Freedom at Midnight prominently featured Mahatma Gandhi's role in the freedom struggle and his efforts to control the violence during Partition. Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, series co-dialogue writer Divy Nidhi Sharma talks about the leader, his preparation for the series, and the relevance of Gandhi in today's world.

Writer Divy Nidhi Sharma and a still from Freedom at Midnight
Writer Divy Nidhi Sharma and a still from Freedom at Midnight

Sharma, who has also written Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) and was additional dialogue writer for Laapataa Ladies (2023), says, “In the last 100-odd years of Indian history, Mahatma Gandhi has been the most influential person and there can't be another like him. It's true when (scientist Albert) Einstein said that 'Generations to come, it may well be, will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this Earth'. One person, by staying hungry, can fight against an entire kingdom is a miracle. He was truly a miracle!”

In the show, they went beyond the general perception about him. "The challenge was to go beyond him as the Gandhiji and look at him as a person. While trying to maintain dignity, we tried to make him human—someone who gets disappointed, questions his idealism and things like this. We did an honest effort and credit goes to everyone—Nikkhil sir (Advani, director), actor Chirag Vohra and the entire team worked very hard to show his human part."

He supports the varied views people have about the Father of the Nation. "See, in India we have a habit of making demi-Gods. We need to understand that he was a human being and like everyone else he too made mistakes. He was very upfront about talking about his weaknesses and vulnerabilities and that he has mentioned in his books as well. People have every right to question everything."

Independently, he wants to do more on Gandhi's subject. "Whatever work has been done on him, I think ten times more work can be done on him. Every generation will rediscover Gandhiji in their own ways and keep unravelling new facets and aspects of his personality. I also want to explore more about him if given a chance," says the OTT series Chiraiyya writer, creator and showrunner. His next release as writer is Nayi Naveli starring Yami Gautam.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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