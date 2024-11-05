Divya Dutta: Lucknow bachpan aur Ludhiana ki yaad dilata hai

National award-winning actor Divya Dutta says shooting in Lucknow reminds her about hometown Ludhiana. Last seen in Sharmaji Ki Beti, the actor has shot in the state capital multiple times in her 30-year career. Divya Dutta at Marine Drive near Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow.

The actor spent over a month in the city shooting for a web series directed by Dasvidaniya (2008)-fame director Shashant Shah starring Sanjay Mishra and others. After wrapping her shooting, the actor talks about her stay.

‘In a different time zone!’

Dutta says, “Kitna kamaal ke structures and heritage hai yahan par aur sambhaal ke rakha hai. I went through the crossing at Chowk. You may get stuck in the chaotic traffic but when you look around, the beautiful old buildings and entangled overhead wires you feel like you are living in a different time zone! I find it very beautiful.”

She says, “This time we shot at Bada Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Mehmoodabad Palace, Gomti banks and so many places including Bithoor. I even shot at Sharmaji Ki Chai joint, and it was so crowded. I lost count of the photos we would have clicked with people but everyone was cultured out there. Is baar scooter bhi chala...sab kuch kar liya!”

A shopping spree

“I bought a lot of suits and handicraft items. Sab ki demand aa jati hai. I do the least shopping for myself but this time I indulged myself. I wear saris more, but this time I bought two suits. My brother made a kamaal ki demand to bring fresh bhuttas – in the age of boiled American corn, we have started forgetting wo koyle mein sikey hue, namak lage bhuttey...yummy! I also picked up bhuni hui moongfali (peanuts) as humara bachpan raha hai aisa.

“Ludhiana ki yaad dilata hai. Mumbai mein nahi milta is tarah se yeh sab! Is baar bahut kullhad wahi chai pi aur khullad bhi collect kar liye. I feel Lucknow is much rooted in its history, heritage and tradition,” says Dutta.

‘Have made many friends in the city’

The actor recalls, “While shooting for Monika (2011) for so long I made a lot of friends here. Then I came with my mother. Since then, I have shot a lot of times here but this time I came after many years for a shoot. I guess my last shoot was for Anubhav Sinha’s film Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai, in 2018. Last, I came after that but it was for my book The Stars in My Sky in 2021.

“This time we had a long schedule, and we were shooting from 6 am till night. I get homesick within a few days, but I shot for over a month here and my friends were joking about how I was able to spend so much time here. It can’t be explained... one must stay here to understand!