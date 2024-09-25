Birthday girl Divya Dutta: Glad I am finally getting titular roles

Divya Dutta has taken a day off from her shoot schedule in Lucknow to spend time with her family and friends today, as she turns “sweet 16, once again”. Divya Dutta has take a day off from shoot to celebrate her birthday

Having completed three decades in showbiz, the actor says that many roles have given her gratification, and it only grows as she now gets to play key characters. “I am at a stage where roles are being written for me and people say if you don’t do it, I won’t make it (the project). I am getting good projects and titular roles, and dheere-dheere apna mukaam bana rahi hoon,” says Dutta.

Last seen in Sharmajee Ki Beti, the actor is currently shooting a web series with actor Sanjay Mishra. “I also completed a film co-starring Manoj Bajpayee recently. They are all lead roles and I feel grateful that this phase has come in my life,” says Dutta, who will also be seen in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, Ek Ruka Hua Sa Faisla and the next season of the web show Bandish Bandits.

Meanwhile, she has also been enjoying her stint as a writer. Having penned two books, Me and Ma and The Stars in the Sky, Dutta now plans to write a book for children. “I am working on a fiction book of short stories. When I go home, I tell children stories and they always say that I should write a book on them so now I have decided that I will write children’s book of short stories,” says Dutta.

Meanwhile, the actor turns 47 today and she plans to keep things low-key: “My family is planning something for me and a few of my friends would come over. Sometimes, simple is nice! Small things like kids shelling out their pocket money to get gifts for their bui (paternal aunt), yeh sab bahut cute cheezen hoti hain and I look forward to that.”