Monday, Dec 02, 2024
DJ Ruchir on his viral mashup Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo at Dua Lipa Mumbai concert: I was shocked!

BySanchita Kalra
Dec 02, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Known for his viral remix Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo, DJ Ruchir Kulkarni was thrilled when Lipa played the mashup on stage

You must be living under a rock if you haven’t come across Reels featuring singer Dua Lipa’s concert in Mumbai. And for DJ Ruchir Kulkarni, Saturday night was nothing short of a dream come true.

For DJ Ruchir Kulkarni (left), Saturday night was nothing short of a dream come true
For DJ Ruchir Kulkarni (left), Saturday night was nothing short of a dream come true

Known for his viral remix Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo, Kulkarni was thrilled when Lipa played the mashup on stage — a moment that took him by surprise and left the audience in awe.

In an exclusive chat, the Mumbai-based DJ shares, “While the performance was going on, I was just hoping and praying for her to play the song. I had my doubts, but then it happened! It was such a big moment for me, and an unforgettable one. I was shocked, and so was everyone around me. I am still in complete awe!”

The remix, which blends Lipa’s Levitating with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan track Woh Ladki Jo from the 1999 film Baadshah, was born back in 2021. Kulkarni initially faced challenges with the format, but a year later, he revisited it, producing a refined version with his friend's help that caught fire on social media.

“It’s a tribute to my ’90s childhood and my love for SRK,” the 33-year-old said, explaining why he chose the song. “When Levitating was all over, I knew I had to fuse it with something that resonated with me.”

Since Saturday’s show, his social media has exploded. “There have been close to 400-500 mentions and I gained 5-6K followers overnight. It’s been an incredible boost,” he adds.

With big-name concerts like Coldplay and Maroon 5 coming to India, Kulkarni is already brainstorming his next mashup hits. “I have a few ideas now, and I can’t wait to start working on them,” he ends.

Meanwhile, Jay Bhattacharya, son of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, expressed his concern on Insta: “I’m sure when @dualipa heard this song she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK.”

