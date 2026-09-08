DJ Snake to return to India after four years

DJ Snake is all set to return to India this December. The French musician will join The Chainsmokers and Sebastian Ingrosso as the third headliner for Sunburn Festival 2026. DJ Snake, who is one of the most recognisable names in the electronic music industry, will perform in Mumbai at the end of this year. As part of his India tour, the electronic music icon will also perform in Bengaluru later.

DJ Snake

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Over the years, DJ Snake has cemented his position as a leading musician in the contemporary electronic music space. His career spans genre-crossing collaborations and chart-topping global hits. His discography includes Lean On, Turn Down for What, Let Me Love You, Taki Taki and Loco Contigo, among others.

With multiple performances in India already under his belt, DJ Snake has built a strong and deeply engaged fanbase in the country. His previous appearances have seen packed venues and high-energy crowds, underscoring the enduring demand for his music among Indian audiences. “India always brings incredible energy, and I’m really looking forward to returning here. I can’t wait to get back on that stage and celebrate with everyone,” he said.

The announcement of the Grammy-nominated musician comes months after he cancelled his previous six-city tour in February earlier this year due to “health issues”. Returning to India after four years for a concert, DJ Snake had issued a statement when he cancelled his tour. “Hey guys, I’ve been battling a health issue for a while, and it’s finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It’s something I can’t push or delay anymore, and I’ll need a month to fully rest and recover after that. This means cancelling all my shows, including the India tour and that decision has been incredibly hard,” his statement read.

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