DJ Snake cancels India tour after doctors advise surgery for ‘health issue’; calls decision incredibly hard

"This means cancelling all my shows, including the India tour, and that decision has been incredibly hard. But I need to get back to 100% and this is the only way (sad face and broken heart emojis). Thank you for your love & understanding. I'll be back soon, stronger than before. William," concluded his note.

He said that this decision of his has been "incredibly hard." "Hey guys, I've been battling a health issue for a while, and it's finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It's something I can't push or delay anymore, and I'll need a month to fully rest and recover after that."

French EDM artist DJ Snake , who was scheduled to return to India this year for a massive six-city Sunburn Arena tour in February, has cancelled his show. Taking X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, he shared a statement saying that he has been "battling a health issue" and the doctors advised him to undergo surgery next month.

About the tour This would have marked his third time performing in the country. The Grammy-nominated artist was earlier scheduled to begin the tour in Kolkata in September last year and conclude in Delhi-NCR in October the same year. It was then rescheduled for 2025 due to logistical issues. The tour was then announced to begin in Kolkata on February 6 and conclude in Delhi NCR on February 15. The six cities were Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

More about DJ Snake DJ Snake, whose real name is William Grigahcine, has cultivated a deep and lasting relationship with Indian audiences. Known for sold-out shows and frenzied fan energy, his performances feature roaring crowds singing every lyric and dancing with unmatched intensity.

Last year, he released his album Nomad. With a discography packed with global hits like Turn Down for What, Lean On, Let Me Love You and Taki Taki, DJ Snake has cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in modern music. His collaborations with artists such as Lil Jon, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Major Lazer have turned him into a cultural phenomenon.