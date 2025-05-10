‘D-list cast?’ Fans react to Kangana Ranaut's Hollywood debut alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone

Bollywood star and sitting MP Kangana Ranaut is now making her first big leap into Hollywood with an upcoming horror drama titled Blessed Be The Evil. Directed by Anurag Rudra and written by Rudra alongside Gatha Tiwary, the film is set to begin production this summer in New York. Ranaut will star alongside Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone of Tulsa King, in a cast that’s already prompting heated discussion online. Kangana Ranaut, Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone

About the movie

The story follows a Christian couple grappling with the trauma of a miscarriage, who move into an abandoned farmhouse only to find themselves confronted by a sinister presence. The movie is being produced under the banner of Lions Movies, which noted they selected U.S. locations for filming specifically to “avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs”.

Director Anurag Rudra shared insight into the personal inspiration behind the story, saying: “Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart. This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema – the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.” Co-writer Gatha Tiwary added: “A story like Blessed Be The Evil is very rare. Lions Movies has developed a spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense and drama. It also has great potential for international markets, both in streaming and selling.”

The film will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market, with additional casting handled by London/Stroud Casting.

Online reactions: Is it a step forward or a misstep?

While Ranaut's Hollywood debut marks a milestone, reactions online have been split, if not wary. Some praised her bold choice, while others questioned the scale of the project and its potential impact.

“No hate to her, but honestly, getting meaningful work in Hollywood is extremely difficult. They often cast Indian actors just to tap into the Indian market and then hand them some third-tier role. I genuinely hope that if she does go there, she gets a good opportunity, but judging by the experiences of those who’ve gone before her, it usually ends up being more about market appeal than real talent recognition,” one Reddit user commented. Another noted the recent success of horror films as a potentially savvy move, saying, “Horror movies are doing really well in Hollywood, even the shitty ones like Tarot (2024) are making twice and thrice its budget so good for her, I hope she has a good role in the movie.”

Others questioned the cast and scale of the production. “This is a D-list cast to debut with, though. Tyler Posey from Teen Wolf, the teen show from a decade ago? I'm assuming Stallone's nepo daughter?” one comment read. Another added, “Just by looking at the cast, I can tell you this will be an extremely small horror film. It won’t be anything major. Much smaller than what Priyanka, Deepika and Alia have tried. I wonder and hope this tactic works for Kangana. Till now, our stars have tried to transition over with major roles and big budget movies unsuccessfully, so I’m wondering if Kangana moving doing a smaller film instead is a reach in a different direction. Smaller films and smaller budgets means it requires less for them to become hits and can allow Kangana to slowly build recognition over time. Let’s see how this tactic goes.”

Whether Blessed Be The Evil will prove to be a breakout moment or simply another indie horror entry remains to be seen. But for a star who’s built her career defying expectations and blazing her own path, Ranaut’s Hollywood debut is certainly one to watch.