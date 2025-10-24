Do Boond Zindagi Ki to Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar: The campaigns that made Piyush Pandey the ‘Voice of Indian Advertising’

Piyush Pandey, the creative genius who gave Indian advertising its distinct voice and soul, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday. He had reportedly been in a coma for around a month. For over four decades, Pandey stood as the face of Ogilvy India—and of Indian advertising itself.
Starry campaign
Piyush earned the titles 'voice of Indian advertising' and 'father of Indian advertising' through iconic campaigns that have left an everlasting impression on the nation's consciousness. Mile Sur Mera Tumhara (1988), which he wrote, was one of his earliest creations to leave an indelible mark on India’s collective memory.
When the government launched the Pulse Polio campaign, Piyush created the now-iconic slogan Do Boond Zindagi Ki, with Amitabh Bachchan as its face and voice.
Campaigns for Incredible India and Bell Bajao against domestic violence also became mega successes.
One of his most talked-about contributions – Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar, written for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election campaign, which became a political catchphrase alongside the famous slogan –Achhe Din Aane Waale Hain.
Classy ads
His advertisements are still remembered across generations. These include:
Asian Paints: Har khushi mein rang laaye
Cadbury Dairy Milk: Kuch Khaas Hai Hum Sabhi Mein
Fevicol’s iconic bus ad: “Yeh Fevicol ka jod hai, tutega nahi” and the hen laying the unbreakable “Egg”
FeviKwik fishing ad: Todo Nahin, Jodo
Hutch’s pug ad: You and I, in this Beautiful World
Vodafone ZooZoos
Chal Meri Luna
Googly Woogly Woosh for Ponds
About Piyush
Born in Jaipur, Piyush’s first tryst with advertising came early when he and his brother Prasoon voiced radio jingles for everyday products. At 27, Pandey entered an industry ruled by English and elite aesthetics. He broke the mould with work that spoke the language of the people.
He was married to Nita Pandey, and his siblings include film director Prasoon Pandey and singer-actor Ila Arun.
Piyush made history as the first Asian jury president at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. He later received the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award (2012) and the Padma Shri, becoming the first person from Indian advertising to be so honoured. In 2018, he and his brother Prasoon became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark - Cannes Lions’ lifetime achievement honour—for elevating Indian creativity on the global stage.
Tributes
As the news of his demise came in, personalities from different fields started pouring in tributes and writing about the creative genius.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, industrialists including Anand Mahindra and Gautam Adani, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, TV producer Siddharth Basu, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and several others took to social media to write about Piyush.
Siddharth Basu has aptly tweeted: “Fellow Stephanian and blockmate, Piyush Pandey gave Indian ads a desi heart — from Mile Sur & Fevicol to Incredible India. The Ummeed se Dugna campaign for KBC2 was his. A joy to share the frame with him in Madras Café. He rose with heart, wit & warmth - and left a lasting legacy.”
Hansal wrote: “Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey.”