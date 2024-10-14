Do Patti Trailer: Kriti Sanon, her evil twin and Shaheer Sheikh’s love triangle leaves Kajol scratching her head

Kriti Sanon and Kajol together make for a refreshing onscreen pair that fans didn’t know they needed before Do Patti was announced. The teaser was interesting, but it was the twist that dropped several jaws— Kriti and Kajol will be joined by Kriti’s evil twin! That’s right. We got a better glimpse of the same when the track Raanjhan was released where Kriti tried stealing her twin sister’s lover, played by Shaheer Sheikh. Well, the trailer is now out and it has left us scratching our heads. No, it isn’t confusing. But it is a mystery we can’t wait to see solved. The love triangle between Kriti Sanon, her twin sister and Shaheer Sheikh in Do Patti is too messy for Kajol to handle

The 2 minutes 36 seconds long trailer clip begins with Kajol, who is a cop, questioning Shaheer about what happened on the morning of ‘the accident’. We are then taken back to better days when Kriti aka Saumya found love in Dhruv, portrayed by Shaheer. Things were going wonderfully well for the love birds until Saumya’s twin Shailee entered the picture, falling for Dhruv. Even after Saumya got married to Dhruv, Shailee challenged her by asking how she will keep her husband to herself. The story takes an even crazier twist when Saumya accuses Dhruv of attempting to murder her!

This crazy tale of two twins and their love triangle with Shaheer leaves Kajol scratching her head as she tries to figure out who the real villain is— Shailee who wants to steal her twin sister’s husband, Shaheer who apparently romances both the twins or Saumya who is accused of being mentally unstable by her husband and alleged killer. Well, this is one roller-coaster ride we can’t wait to get on when Do Patti arrives on OTT on October 25. Even fans are quite excited for this almost-murder mystery. In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “okay but why does this trailer feel like a whole plot twist every 5 seconds?!! my brain is still processing!! 😭🦋”, whereas another netizen stated: “not me being obsessed with both your characters already!! the DRAMA, the MYSTERY—this is gonna be epic!! 😭.”

What did you think of Do Patti's trailer, which marks Kriti's first film in a double role and as a producer?