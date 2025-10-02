Dussehra 2025: Mannara Chopra recalls going for Ramlila with father, buying dhanush and swords

Actor Mannara Chopra has grown up in Delhi and when it comes to the festival of Dussehra, going for Ramlila with her father Raman Rai Handa tops the list of her special memories. Mannara Chopra is a true blue delhite when it comes to celebrating festivals with family.

“If you stay in India, it's all about celebrating with your family, friends and people you see in pandals and stalls. I remember the time when I used to go with my father as kids. He used to take me, my sister and cousins because relatives also come over on festivals during get together. We would go for Ramlila and wapas aate hue, we would buy dhanush-baan, and swords and everything possible from that shops,” says the actor, who also recalls going for society get-togethers during the festive season.

The 34-year-old, whose popularity rose after participating in reality show Bigg Boss 17, really enjoys the sentiment of people bonding during festivals.

“I love my country so much and I am saying this from a personal space. I love how people meet and interact even if they don’t know each other. This is the kind of vibrance which we want to pass on to the next generation,” she says.

The actor makes an important observation about Delhi. She says, “In a city like Delhi, I see more melas than ever. Iss baar delhi mein 100 se bhi zyada mele lage hai. This also gives a lot of employment to people and ofcourse the value system to people. At the same point of time, the joy you have continues till Diwali. Its beautiful to look at that the city is lit up.”

The actor experienced a personal loss after her father passed away earlier this year. But taking the baton of spreading happiness from him, Mannara ensures that she comes back to Delhi and meets all relatives, specially her sister Mitali Handa.

“Earlier, I unintentionally might miss coming to Delhi but from now on I ensure that I come to my hometown otherwise life will become very busy. I want to give more time to my sister. Now, I am being more responsible, understanding people’s emotions way better. When people welcome you with open hearts you should acknowledge that and now I want to that more. Now I will make sure that I purposely do my travels from here,” she says.