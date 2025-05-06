Dylan O'Brien called out by trans sibling after old interview resurfaces: ‘Didn’t check in when I had surgery…’

In a shocking turn of events, Hollywood star Dylan O'Brien has found himself in hot water after being called out by his sibling for not being a supportive ally. The Teen Wolf and Maze Runner star, known for his advocacy of LGBTQ+ rights as well as his role in the queer drama Ponyboi, is now facing backlash after his trans sibling, Julz O'Brien, accused him of failing to check in during a significant personal moment — gender affirmation surgery. Dylan O'Brien and Julz O'Brien

The controversy began when a 2024 interview featuring Dylan resurfaced online. In it, Dylan spoke about how grateful he is to have queer people, including his younger sibling, in his life. The interview, which was originally aired last January, showed Dylan reflecting on how his relationships with trans and nonbinary people have shaped both his personal life and professional career.

“I have a trans, nonbinary sibling,” Dylan said at the time. “I know people in my personal life as well who are queer, and I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world.” While many were touched by Dylan’s words, the situation took a dramatic turn when Julz O’Brien responded to a seemingly random comment on Instagram. In response to a post celebrating Dylan's words, Julz made it clear that his brother's public praise was not reflected in his actions.

“He didn’t check in when I had top surgery,” Julz wrote. “He didn’t even wish me happy birthday last week! But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world love him that much more.” The comment immediately caught the attention of fans, sparking a wave of reactions online. While many had previously admired Dylan for his openness and advocacy, Julz’s claim painted a starkly different picture of the actor’s private behaviour.

Fans react

Fans didn’t hold back in expressing their shock and disappointment on social media. The backlash was swift, with several calling out Dylan for his alleged lack of support during such a personal and life-changing moment for his sibling. “DYLAN IS TRANSPHOBIC???!!!!” one fan wrote on X. Another comment read, “There goes y’all’s favourite innocent white boy.” One more user added, “Being transphobic in 2025 is weird as hell,” while another sharply noted, “Hard truth is, public praise means nothing when private care is missing.” One more comment stated, “This went from heartwarming to heartbreaking in 0.2 seconds—reminder: public praise means nothing without private support.”

As of now, Dylan has yet to publicly respond to the accusations. The actor, who has previously been vocal about his LGBTQ+ advocacy, now faces the challenge of reconciling his public persona with the allegations made by his own sibling.