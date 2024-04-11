Eid for me is all about being with my dad, says actor Adaa Khan

For actor Adaa Khan, Eid is all about gifts, blessings, and savoring sheer khurma. “Eid, for me, is about being with my family, cousins, and above all, celebrating with my dad. It’s the only day when I step into my kitchen to try my hand at recreating what my mother taught me years ago when she was alive - the perfect sheer khurma recipe. Though I still can’t match her culinary brilliance, this gesture adds colour to my festivities. On Eid, I want to make the celebrations a bit sweet for my family; otherwise, I don’t enjoy cooking throughout the year,” says the Naagin 3-5 and Ratri Ke Yatri (2020) actor. Actor Adaa Khan

Khan adds that the festival is not the same as it used to be for her a decade ago. She says, “It has been 11 years since I lost my mother, and I miss her every day. But, on occasions like Ramzan and Eid, my emotions run high. Eid, for me, is and will always be about remembering my mom. Nothing can match those days and festivities, but today, it’s for my dad, aunt, and cousins that I love going the extra mile. So, once again, I have all the boxes ticked - finding suitable gifts for each one of them and waiting for that special Eidi that I receive from my elders. I love to keep it with me always as a token of blessings.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On the work front, Khan is going through the grind of script reading.

“I am receiving good offers, but what I choose needs to be a little more substantial than what I have already done. I have never been picky about the medium or length of roles in my 13-14-year-old career. Today, the industry is undergoing a significant transformation, making the scene a bit tricky for actors like us. I don’t want to go wrong with what I come back with on-screen, so something worthwhile will be out soon. Until then, I prefer to wait for that right role and a project be it on any medium,” concludes Khan.