Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eijaz Khan reunites with Pavitra Punia for the first time post breakup, but there's a twist

ByVishakha Pandit
Apr 17, 2025 02:06 PM IST

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, have reunited for a short film after parting ways in September 2023. Producer Dalljiet Kaur shares insights about the collab

Former couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who started dating during Bigg Boss 14 and parted ways after being together for two years, will be seen together once again as they have reunited for a project.

Eijaz reunites with Pavitra for the first time post breakup, but there's a twist
Eijaz reunites with Pavitra for the first time post breakup, but there's a twist

The ex-couple, who broke up in September 2023, have reunited for a short film titled Naffs, produced by actor Dalljiet Kaur.

However, talking to us, Eijaz confirms, “Humne yeh teen saal (3 years) pehle shoot kiya tha. Iss se zyada I don’t want to comment about this. Dalljiet se jaa kar pucho.”

When contacted, Dalljiet Kaur, confirms that the duo has been informed prior about the release of the short. She says: “Both Eijaz and Pavitra and professional actors. I shot with them when they just came out of the Bigg Boss house and their fans adored them. They were magic on screen. Unfortunately, it took this long to release.”

The 42-year old actor further adds, “Yes, I know they are not together anymore but that’s their choice and I respect that. But as individuals and outstanding artists, I think, when they came together, it was literally like fire. It was an amazing experience, their performance, the chemistry - everything was outstanding.”

“I had informed them individually about this development and they were okay with it. During the shoot, their chemistry was magical. I don’t need them to come together for promotions, so they shouldn't have any problem. They are thorough professionals and have always shown their complete trust and faith in me,” says Dalljiet wrapping up.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Eijaz Khan reunites with Pavitra Punia for the first time post breakup, but there's a twist
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On