End of strike: Hollywood goes back to work

It’s a light, camera action moment in Hollywood with the writers’ strike getting over. After over 148 days, leaders of the Writers Guild of America have unanimously voted to lift the strike, following which writers will be allowed to return to work. Now, Hollywood studios are gearing up to get production rolling again. Tom Cruise will start working on Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two

Star Trek

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is ready to engage. Director Chris Fisher has revealed that the production on season three will begin shortly after the disputes end, adding that he has storyboarded for the entire first episode ready too.

Abbott Elementary

The third season of the comedy got stuck due to the strike. Earlier this year, Sheryl Lee Ralph toldTODAY.com the writers’ room of the hit comedy was closed for business. Now, the things are ready to roll for the show.

Wednesday

After the great success of the first season of the web show, the makers are ready to start working on the second part. At the moment, the makers are in the process of working with the writers to write scripts and then start filming.

The Batman sequel

Following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike, according to Variety, the studio is prioritising Matt Reeves’ work on concluding The Batman 2’s script now. The strike was resolved after 148 days, which left the development process of The Batman 2’s story on pause for a long period of time. Now, it is possible that the production’s timeline won’t be disrupted too much.

Gladiator

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 shut down its production on July 13, just hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. In fact, the filming was 50 per cent completed. Now, according to Variety, the filming will resume, and the team is looking forward to it. Gladiator 2 is currently scheduled for a November 22, 2024 release.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two

The Tom Cruise action thriller still had some scenes to shoot when the production was suspended due to the strike. Now, the work will resume soon. However, there is no set date when and where.

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s upcoming superhero adventure got stuck because of a scripting delay due to the strike. Now, the work will commence on the script, following which the team will start the filming work.

Stranger Things

To the disappointment of the fans, the shoot of the final season of Stranger Things was halted due to the Writers Guild of America strike. According to Variety, things are back in groove with the writers ready to be back on the writing table

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON