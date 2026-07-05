Enola Holmes 3 actor Louis Partridge reacts to rumours of playing James Bond: It would be very exciting

Louis Partridge is just 23-years-old, and already he has been associated with projects like Enola Holmes franchise, Argylle (2024), Pan (2015) and Paddington 2 (2017), which have brought him global attention. While he is grateful for it, he does admit that the scrutiny that comes with it, prevents him from living his life like any other young person would.

Louis Partridge

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“It definitely feels like when you are in the public eye, you are hyperconscious of things. Perhaps, you might more feel free to experiment and make mistakes if you didn’t feel like you are being watched. But you have to be courageous in this industry if you want to offer anything of value. You have to be brave and failing is a part of performing. It’s about being truthful and honest and giving something that feels real to people. It’s important to mess up and not overthink what’s going on around you,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} Rumoured to be in the running to play the new James Bond, Louis Partridge gushes at the prospect of it. “I don’t have much to say about it. It definitely would be very exciting and I am a big fan of James Bond, who isn’t? Since I have seen him the first time, I have been really amazed. So let us see,” he says. Check out the entire chat with Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rumoured to be in the running to play the new James Bond, Louis Partridge gushes at the prospect of it. “I don’t have much to say about it. It definitely would be very exciting and I am a big fan of James Bond, who isn’t? Since I have seen him the first time, I have been really amazed. So let us see,” he says. Check out the entire chat with Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown here: {{/usCountry}}

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Louis recently had the release of Enola Holmes 3 on Netflix and the actor insists that returning as Tewekebury in the film series for the third time, the character now feels a part of him, and the rising expectations from the character don’t bog him down. “I don’t think it gets harder. It’s fun and you’re adding layers, bringing yourself and how you’ve changed to the role. I’ve loved returning to this part. It feels very natural to me,” he says.

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However, the actor admits that the friendship he has fostered over the course of the films with co-star Millie Bobby Brown is something he cherishes the most. “I remember feeling pretty tight from the first film, but we were young little babies when we started. We were 15 and 16 respectively. And since then, just in our personal lives, so many things have changed. I feel like the same person but slightly different. It’s like how every seven years, your cells completely regenerate. Ours will have completely regenerated since then. In some respects we’re quite different people individually but when we come together, it’s like we regress. But that’s not a bad thing. It’s like we remember how to be young and kids and seven years is a long time to know someone, especially over that period of time. Also I think it’s said that most friendships that last over seven years tend not to break up,” he ends.